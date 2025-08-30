 Hyderabad Gazette Of 1918: Historic Proof Of Maratha Reservation Rights
Kalpesh Mhamunkar Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
The Hyderabad Gazette refers to an order issued in 1918 by the then Nizam government of Hyderabad. At that time, the Maratha community was in the majority in the Hyderabad State, but historical records showed that they were being neglected in positions of power and employment.

To address this, the Nizam government issued an order granting the Maratha community, identified as “Hindu Marathas,” reservations in education and government jobs. This was formally recorded in the official gazette, which later came to be known as the Hyderabad Gazette.

