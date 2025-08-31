 Central Railway Flags Off 50th Locomotive With Indigenous KAVACH Safety System
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Flags Off 50th Locomotive With Indigenous KAVACH Safety System

Central Railway Flags Off 50th Locomotive With Indigenous KAVACH Safety System

KAVACH is a cutting-edge, indigenous ATP system designed to prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), overspeeding, and collisions. It facilitates real-time communication between onboard units and trackside equipment via radio link, ensuring the enforcement of movement authority and speed restrictions — thereby significantly enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Central Railway achieved a significant milestone in its mission to enhance safety across its network, as the 50th locomotive equipped with the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, KAVACH, was ceremoniously flagged off recently at the Electric Loco Shed in Kalyan.

“This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to implementing advanced technology for safer and more efficient train operations,” said an official. “The KAVACH system represents a leap in safety innovation, and its rollout across our fleet is progressing steadily.”

As part of Indian Railways’ mission-mode initiative to modernize and automate safety systems, KAVACH is being installed in 730 locomotives across Central Railway in the first phase. The work is being executed in partnership with four technology firms: HBL (170 locos), Kernex (278), Quadrant (276), and GG Tronics (6). Installation activities are underway at various loco sheds, including Kalyan, Bhusawal, and Ajni.

“The WAP-7 locomotive (37335), the 50th to be fitted with KAVACH, was flagged off by Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway, recently. The event was attended by Hiresh Meena, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division; Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; M.S. Uppal, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer; along with other senior officials,” the official further added.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources

KAVACH is a cutting-edge, indigenous ATP system designed to prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), overspeeding, and collisions. It facilitates real-time communication between onboard units and trackside equipment via radio link, ensuring the enforcement of movement authority and speed restrictions — thereby significantly enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Read Also
West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush
article-image

Western Railway Leads in Kavach Deployment

Meanwhile, Western Railway (WR) continues to lead among all zones in the installation of Kavach. Speaking to this correspondent, a senior WR officer said:

"There are a total of 850 locomotives in Western Railway. So far, 118 locomotives have already been fitted with Kavach. Installation for the remaining is underway and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Western Railway is number one in Indian Railways in terms of Kavach installation. All tenders have been allotted, and execution is progressing at a steady pace. Apart from static installations, trials have also been conducted successfully in multiple sections."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: Mumbai Gets 90% Of Its Annual Rainfall, More Rains Expected This Week

Weather Update: Mumbai Gets 90% Of Its Annual Rainfall, More Rains Expected This Week

Ganeshotsav 2025: SHRC Complaint Filed Against VIP Darshan System, Mismanagement At Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganeshotsav 2025: SHRC Complaint Filed Against VIP Darshan System, Mismanagement At Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: Maratha Protestors Seen Wrestling, Dancing & Blocking Railway Tracks In Viral Clips

Mumbai: Maratha Protestors Seen Wrestling, Dancing & Blocking Railway Tracks In Viral Clips

Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day

Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day

NCP Leader Supriya Sule Demands Special Maharashtra Legislature Session To Resolve Maratha Issue -...

NCP Leader Supriya Sule Demands Special Maharashtra Legislature Session To Resolve Maratha Issue -...