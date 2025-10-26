Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, 29°C Temperature, AQI At 76 As Arabian Sea Depression Moves West | Pinterest

Mumbai: The city woke up to light rain and overcast skies on Sunday as a depression over the eastcentral Arabian Sea continued to move westward, influencing weather conditions along the Maharashtra coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to move nearly westwards across the same region during the next 24 hours.

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 0000 UTC of today, the 26th October 2025, over the… pic.twitter.com/1xCUy4lFaf — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2025

Depression 700 km from Mumbai

Meteorologists said that while the depression is unlikely to make landfall, it will continue to bring light to moderate showers along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, over the next day.

Light Showers, Humidity at 75%

As of Sunday morning, Mumbai recorded 29°C, with a feels-like temperature of 33°C. The city reported 75% humidity and wind speeds of 14 kmph, resulting in warm and sticky conditions. Intermittent light rain was observed through the morning, with rainfall probability peaking around 1 pm at 70%, according to Google Weather data.

Air Quality Satisfactory, Clearer Skies Ahead

Mumbai’s air quality remained satisfactory, with an AQI of 76. On Saturday, the city recorded excellent air quality with an AQI-IN of 33. The brief spell of rain is expected to help maintain good air quality, though experts warn that trapped pollutants could briefly affect visibility in some parts.

With clearer skies expected midweek, Mumbaikars can anticipate more pleasant mornings as the Arabian Sea system moves further westward.