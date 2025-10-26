 Mumbai: Borivali Event Manager Arrested For Attempting To Commit Culpable Homicide After Woman Injured In Altercation
Mumbai: Borivali Event Manager Arrested For Attempting To Commit Culpable Homicide After Woman Injured In Altercation

The complainant, Changnu Hansh Singh, a spa employee residing in Borivali West, reported that she attended a pub party with her colleague and a friend on October 22.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
The Borivali police arrested an event manager, Vineet Shankarlal Bhiya, 37, on October 23 for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide following a violent incident in Borivali West. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police arrested an event manager, Vineet Shankarlal Bhiya, 37, on October 23 for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide following a violent incident in Borivali West. The incident stemmed from a heated argument after a party at a local pub, resulting in a serious accident that left a 28year-old woman injured.

Woman Leaves Pub with Event Manager

The complainant, Changnu Hansh Singh, a spa employee residing in Borivali West, reported that she attended a pub party with her colleague and a friend on October 22. At the pub, she met Bhiya. On October 23, Changnu left with Bhiya and his two friends in his car. After his friends exited the vehicle, Bhiya drove Changnu toward her home.

Near the Don Bosco junction fire bridge at 6.30am, an altercation erupted when Bhiya allegedly snatched Changnu’s ringing phone and refused to return it. When she demanded it back, he reportedly abused and assaulted her. Changnu exited the car but climbed onto its bonnet to retrieve her phone.

article-image

Woman Dragged, Suspect Arrested

Bhiya allegedly drove off at high speed, causing her to fall and be dragged briefly. Despite witnessing her fall, he fled the scene. Local residents rushed Changnu to a nearby private hospital. The case has been registered under sections 110 (atte mpt to commit culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hu rt), and 352 (intentional insult) of the BNS. Bhiya was remanded in police custody until October 26.

