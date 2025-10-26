Mumbai: Seven-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured After Being Run Over By Woman Driver In Malad West Housing Complex

In the case of a seven-year-old boy’s leg being run over by a woman driver at a Malad West residential complex earlier this week. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the case of a seven-year-old boy’s leg being run over by a woman driver at a Malad West residential complex earlier this week, the Bangur Nagar police only issued a notice to the accused, Shweta Shetty Rathod, despite adding the non-bailable Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Senior police inspector Ravindra Avhad said the investigation is still underway.

Boy Suffers Severe Leg Fractures in Housing Society Accident

The boy, Anvay Majumdar, suffered severe leg fractures after being run over by Rathod while playing inside the Interface Heights complex on October 19. The incident was captured on CCTV. On October 20, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR for rash driving against Rathod, who is an HR consultant and wife of the housing society’s secretary.

The boy’s mother, Mahua Majumdar, 45, is the complainant. She works as an HR manager with a legal firm in Colaba, and is mother of seven-yearold twin boys, Anvay and Avyan. On the day of the incident, both children went out to play around 5pm. Half an hour later, Rathod allegedly drove her car rashly and ran over Anvay’s left leg.

Majumdar told the police that her other son, Avyan, called her via intercom to inform her about the accident. She and her husband Anshuman rushed to the spot and found their son sitting on the ground in pain, with a severely injured leg.

Child Receives Treatment for Left Ankle and Shin Fractures

Anvay was initially taken to a nursing home in Evershine Nagar, where doctors advised shifting him to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri West, for advanced treatment. There, doctors confirmed fractures in his left ankle and shin, requiring surgery. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Majumdar’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS, along with Sections 184 (driving dangerously), 134(a) (failure to render medical aid), and 134(b) (failure to report the accident within 24 hours) of the MV Act.

