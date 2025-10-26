Panvel Hospital Under Scrutiny After Bodies Of Two Nepali Men Exchanged by Mistake, Probe Underway | Representational Pic

Panvel: A disturbing incident has come to light at a hospital in the Panvel area, where the bodies of two young men were reportedly exchanged after death. According to local news reports, both deceased were originally from Nepal and had died by hanging.

After the autopsies, the family of one 25-year-old man discovered that they had been handed the wrong body. The confusion arose because both victims were of similar age and appearance, leading hospital staff to mis-identify the remains. The error triggered distress among relatives, who questioned how such a mix-up could occur in a medical setting that handles fatalities routinely.

Hospital management, along with the local police, has initiated an inquiry into how the bodies were incorrectly labelled and released. Authorities are examining hospital protocols, identification markers, and hand-over paperwork to determine lapses.

The families are being counseled and the correct procedures for body release and verification are being revisited, according to report by Loksatta. The incident has prompted appeals from residents for stricter oversight of mortuary procedures and immediate corrective action by hospital administration.

While the exact timeline of events has not been fully clarified by officials, the case raises concerns about procedural safeguards in place at public hospitals in the region. It remains unclear whether disciplinary steps will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation. In the meantime, families of the victims await confirmation and the safe return of the correct body for final rites.

