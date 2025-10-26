Kalyan-Dombivli Police, Under DCP Atul Zende, Arrest Over 350 Criminals In Major Late-Night Raid | FPJ

Thane: In a significant law enforcement operation, the Kalyan-Dombivli Police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, conducted a large-scale late-night raid that resulted in the arrest of over 350 individuals, including notorious criminals and habitual offenders. The campaign, aimed at curbing crime and maintaining public order, involved a special contingent of 240 officers.

The operation was carried out from 8 pm to 4 am across crime-prone areas in Kalyan and Dombivli, including public drinking spots, railway station surroundings, and open grounds frequently used by gangs. Police teams focused on identifying and apprehending those involved in illegal activities such as public consumption of alcohol, substance abuse, and organized criminal acts.

Six individuals, flagged as “dangerous” criminals, were taken into custody during the raid. Authorities also reported cases of public nuisance and law violations, including drunk driving, one instance of which led to a fine of ₹45,000. The arrests are part of a sustained campaign to enforce local laws, reduce criminal activities, and enhance the safety and security of residents.

Police officials emphasized that such operations are intended to serve as a deterrent against criminal behavior and ensure that habitual offenders are brought to justice. They further assured the public that regular patrolling and targeted raids would continue in Kalyan-Dombivli to maintain law and order.

Local residents expressed relief at the crackdown, noting that visible police action in crime-prone areas strengthens community confidence. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activity and cooperate with law enforcement to create safer neighborhoods.

This extensive operation highlights the commitment of Kalyan-Dombivli Police to maintaining public safety and demonstrates proactive policing aimed at curbing criminal influence in the region.

