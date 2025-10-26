 Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Congratulates Thane’s Shourya Ambure For Winning Silver In 100m Hurdles At Asian Youth Games
Maharashtra’s young athletic sensation, Shourya Ambure, has made the state and the nation proud by clinching the silver medal in the 100 metres hurdles at the Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Bahrain.

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s young athletic sensation, Shourya Ambure, has made the state and the nation proud by clinching the silver medal in the 100 metres hurdles at the Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Bahrain.

A Proud Moment for Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Shourya on her remarkable achievement, describing her as “Maharashtra’s rising star”. In his message on X, Shinde lauded her determination and outstanding performance, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to Maharashtra’s rising star, Shourya Ambure, for her remarkable Silver Medal in the 100 M Hurdles at the Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Bahrain. With this outstanding performance, she has brought immense pride to India and Maharashtra.”

Shourya, who hails from Thane, clocked an impressive 13.73 seconds, achieving her personal best and demonstrating exceptional athletic prowess on the international stage.

Coached to Excellence

The young athlete trains at AIM Sports Foundation under the expert mentorship of Coach Ajit Kulkarni, whose guidance and training have played a key role in shaping her sporting journey. Shinde also appreciated Kulkarni’s contribution, noting that such achievements are the result of consistent effort, discipline, and dedicated coaching.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Shourya’s success has sparked celebrations among Maharashtra’s athletics community and inspired several young athletes across the state. Her journey from Thane’s training tracks to the Asian Youth Games podium highlights the growing potential of grassroots sports talent in India.

Deputy CM Shinde extended his best wishes for her continued success, saying he hoped to see her “rise to even greater heights in athletics” and bring more laurels to the nation.

Shourya’s victory stands as a testament to perseverance, preparation, and the spirit of young India.

