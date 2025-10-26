 Thane Crime News: Bhiwandi Man Assaulted By Trio After Refusing To Host Diwali Party
A 35-year-old painter was attacked with a knife by Nilesh, Nikhil, and Annu after refusing to host a Diwali party on October 22 in Bhivandi. They suggested he sell his gold chain to fund the celebration, escalating tensions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Thane: A 35-year-old man, Mukesh Chaubey, was attacked with a knife by three individuals after he declined to host a Diwali party. The incident occurred on October 22 in the Kamatghar area of Bhivandi, where Chaubey resides with his elderly mother and works as a painter.

According to the police report, Chaubey was approached by Nilesh, Nikhil, and Annu, who greeted him with Diwali wishes. They then demanded a party, to which Chaubey responded that he had no money left after the festival expenses. Nikhil allegedly suggested Chaubey sell his gold chain to fund the party.

While Chaubey was on a phone call, Nikhil reportedly slapped him on the neck. When questioned, Nikhil allegedly threatened, saying, "You don't know who I am; I just got out of jail, and it's like home to me," according to repoort by Loksatta. Annu then began assaulting Chaubey, and Nikhil snatched his gold chain. Nilesh held Chaubey's hands while Nikhil stabbed him in the head with a knife. Annu continued the assault with kicks and punches.

Nearby residents attempted to intervene but were deterred by Nikhil's threatening gestures with the knife. Some shopkeepers closed their establishments in fear. However, a few locals managed to escort Chaubey to the Narpoli Police Station.

Chaubey was initially treated at the government hospital in Bhivandi and later transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. After his condition stabilized, he filed a complaint at the Narpoli Police Station. A case has been registered against Nilesh, Nikhil, and Annu, with two of them having prior criminal records.

