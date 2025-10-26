Maharashtra Resident Doctors Protest Phaltan Suicide, Demand Safety, Justice, And Mental Health Support Measures

Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors | X @Central_MARD

Mumbai: Resident doctors across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, protested the death by suicide of a woman doctor at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital by wearing black ribbons on Saturday, expressing their solidarity and outrage.

MARD Unveils Support Plan for Doctors

In response, the resident doctors’ organization Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced initiatives to provide legal protection and mental health support to doctors across government medical colleges and hospitals. Forensic and psychiatric experts will assist in medicolegal cases, while a panel of advocates will be formed to provide legal guidance.

Strongly condemning the incident, Dr Sachin Munde Patil, president of Central MARD, emphasised that doctors’ safety, dignity, and justice must be ensured. Calling for systemic measures to prevent such tragedies, he said, “Responsibility must be fixed, and strict action taken against the guilty.”

New Measures Aim to Prevent Future Tragedies

Dr. Suyash Dhawne, MARD general secretary, highlighted that new measures (see box) are part of a broader effort to strengthen professional collaboration, community welfare, and doctor mentorship, ensuring that tragedies like Phaltan are not repeated.

