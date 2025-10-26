Mumbai Metro Line 11 Proposal Sent To Centre, ₹23,487-Crore Underground Corridor To Link Sion & Gateway Of India

Representational image | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The ambitious Metro Line 11, which will connect Anik Depot in Sion to the Gateway of India, has moved one step closer to construction as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has submitted its proposal to the central government for approval.

The 17.4-km corridor, estimated to cost ₹23,487 crore, will be completely underground and serve as an extension of the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavali) project developed by the MMRDA. Once completed, this will become Mumbai’s second fully underground metro line, aimed at improving accessibility between the eastern suburbs and south Mumbai.

Connecting Core City Neighbourhoods

The proposed line will pass through some of Mumbai’s densely populated and heritage-rich neighbourhoods, including Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Horniman Circle, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), before terminating at the Gateway of India.

According to an MMRCL official, the route design is nearly complete, and the corporation has sought financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Once the Centre reviews the project’s technical and financial framework, formal approval is expected to follow.

Anik Depot to Become a Multi-Level Transit Hub

The Anik Depot in Sion will serve as the car depot for the new line. The facility will include a multi-level parking hub integrated with BEST buses, complementing the civic body’s ongoing efforts to redevelop its depots with modernised parking and commercial facilities.

The metro will also feature an interchange at Wadala, providing seamless connectivity between south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. Officials said the alignment was chosen to ensure better connectivity for areas underserved by existing railway lines and to ease congestion on busy road corridors.

Tenders Issued, Work to Begin After Approvals

During the Diwali season, MMRCL floated tenders to appoint an interim consultant for the project. The consultant’s responsibilities will include finalising the station layout, conducting technical assessments, designing tunnels, planning civil works, and preparing traffic diversion strategies during construction.

The Maharashtra government had already granted its approval for Metro Line 11 in September 2025. The project will require approximately 22.7 hectares of land, of which 20.35 hectares belong to the government and 2.36 hectares are privately owned.

Once approved by the Centre, the project is expected to transform connectivity across south and east Mumbai, offering faster and more sustainable travel options for commuters.