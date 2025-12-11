Christmas 2025: Bandra Gears Up With Carols, Bazaars & Choir Fests

As the city awaits Christmas, Bandra is already decked up for the festivities. With the festival just a fortnight away, the suburb is hosting carol nights, Christmas bazaars, live orchestras, and tree-lighting events. Shop fronts and homes are glowing in Christmas colours, while church communities are preparing a packed festive calendar.

Carol Nights at Mount Mary and Pranam Maria Centre

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount (Mount Mary) and the Pranam Maria Centre will host carol nights on December 13 and 14, featuring members of six churches from across the city.

On Saturday, Carmel Chants from Mount Carmel Church, led by conductor Elaine D’Souza, will perform, followed by Symphony Voices from I C Church, Borivali, led by Allan Rodrigues. Mistletoe Melodies from Holy Family Church, Chembur, conducted by Lesten Vaz, will take the stage next.

Citywide Choirs for December 14 Performances

On Sunday, December 14, the IBM Choir from St. Francis Xavier Church, Kanjurmarg, conducted by Thomson Pappachen; Conchords from St. Anthony’s Church, Vakola, led by Rohan Rodrigues; and Crompton’s Choir from Our Lady of Egypt Church, Kalina, led by Crompton Texeira, will perform.

Pueri Cantores Hosts Choral Festival at St Peter’s

Pueri Cantores India will host Let There Be Light, a choral festival of sacred and religious music, on December 14 at St Peter’s Church, Hill Road. A mass at 11.30 am will lead into an evening of performances by groups from Nandakhal, Shirlai, Merces, Chumne, Agashi, and others, including The Gleehive and Cadenza Karten. The programme will be directed by Celeste Cordo.

Bandra to Host Fairs, Competitions and Community Bazaars

On December 16, St Paul’s College for Women will host a carol competition at St Paul Media Complex.

D’Monte Park Recreation Club will host a Christmas Bazaar organised by the Salsette Catholic Cooperative Housing Society on December 17 and 18, featuring Band 24 and Melanie & The Starlites.

Church Street will host a Christmas bazaar on December 14.

Bandra: Mumbai’s Hub of Catholic Festivities

Merck D'Silva, founder and editor of Bandra Buzz, said Bandra remains the best place in Mumbai to experience traditional Christmas celebrations.

“Bandra has the highest concentration of Roman Catholic churches in the world—eight churches, excluding the Mount Mary Basilica. The Catholic population is substantial, and Bandra is also a cultural hub,” he said.

Celebrations Across Mumbai

Other parts of the city are also gearing up for Christmas. The Catholic Gymkhana on Marine Drive will host a Christmas tree party and bazaar on December 14.

The Cathedral of the Holy Name, Colaba, will host a choir performance conducted by Mario Nazareth on December 20.

East Indian Community Announces Krist Janmotsav

The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, representing East Indian Catholics, has announced a Sarvajanik Krist Janmotsav. Institutions, societies, and clubs have been invited to create cribs, install Christmas symbols, decorate neighbourhoods, and organise community events.

This year’s festival will be dedicated to Joseph “Kaka” Baptista, lawyer and associate of Lokmanya Tilak.

