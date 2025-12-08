Mumbai News: Bandra’s 400-Year-Old St Andrew’s Church Reopens After 20-Month Restoration

Bandra’s 400-Year-Old St Andrew’s Church | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

After nearly 20 months of repairs and restoration, Bandra’s St Andrew’s Church welcomed worshippers on Sunday evening. The 400-year-old church was rededicated by former Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, in the presence of over a thousand people.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay and parish priest of St Andrew’s Church, said, “It is with deep gratitude to God that we as a community enter into a church that is worthy to worship and give God glory. We were blessed to have His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, who rededicated the church and blessed the altar in the presence of over 1,000 people. We pray now that our community will strive to foster understanding and love among all people of goodwill.”

Uncovering the Church’s Historic Character

Built around 1575 AD by Jesuit priests from Portugal, the church is among the oldest in a suburb dotted with centuries-old churches, schools, and convents. The restoration, which began in April 2024, revealed several original features that had been obscured or altered in earlier repairs. These included the choir loft with its windows that channel sunlight into the nave. According to the late historian and founder of the Bombay Historical Society, Braz Fernandes, it is the oldest surviving building in Bandra.

Heritage Experts Lead Structural Revival

Heritage conservation specialist Jivraj Sankhat, whose firm restored the façade, the roof, the glass windows, marble, and woodwork, said that except for some roof sections, the reconstruction is complete. “We had to rush against time to complete the work before Christmas,” Sankhat said.

Another firm, Savani Heritage Conservation Private Ltd, also worked on the project, using the now-rare technique of lime plaster to dress the church walls.

Rediscovering Portuguese Architecture

Conservation architects note that St Andrew’s Church is distinct among Bandra’s churches for its Portuguese-style design and façade. In the 1960s, a reinforced cement concrete section was added to expand space for worshippers. During the restoration period, religious services were moved to Bosco Hall within the church compound.

