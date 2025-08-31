Eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan: Legal Notice Served To MPCB, BMC | X Image

Enviornment activist and petitioner in the Bombay High court, Rohit Joshi has served a legal notice to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Kalyan Dombivli for violation of court orders, which mandated immersion of all idols below six feet heights into artificial ponds.

Conflict With MPCB Circular

"The legal action stems from an MPCB circular dated August 26, 2025, which allegedly permits the immersion of idols below six feet in natural water bodies if no other options are available. This circular is in "wilful violation" of a binding order issued by the Bombay High Court on July 24, 2025. The court's directive explicitly mandated that all including Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols up to six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial water tanks, without any exceptions," said Joshi.

High Court’s Explicit Directions

The notice also mentions that ,"The Bombay High court had clearly directed all Municipal Corporations/Authorities.

Evidence of Violations

To make necessary arrangements to install adequate artificial tanks/ponds to accommodate the immersion of such idols being immersed during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Therefore, there can be no position adopted by Municipal Authorities and the MPCB that there may be insufficient arrangement of artificial tanks/ponds to accommodate PoP idols which would justify immersion of idols less than six feet in height in natural water bodies."

Demands in Legal Notice

The legal notice includes photographic evidence of smaller idols being immersed in natural water bodies, demonstrating the non-compliance. The notice also calls upon the MPCB to immediately withdraw the circular, issue fresh directions to enforce the High Court's order, and confirm compliance within 48 hours. "Failure to comply will lead to contempt proceedings against the MPCB and its officers," it added.