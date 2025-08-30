 Maratha Quota Stir: Over 150 Manoj Jarange Patil Supporters Protested Outside Mantralaya On Aug 29, Disperse After Police Appeal
After getting a one-day extension for the protest in Azad Maidan, Jarange addressed press conference in the evening, where he launched a sharp attack against the state government, accusing it of attempting to pit Marathas against OBCs. He also said that instead of giving a day extension government should give a reservation and end the matter.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Stir: Over 150 Manoj Jarange Patil Supporters Protested Outside Mantralaya On Aug 29, Disperse After Police Appeal

Mumbai: More than 150 supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil protested in front of Mantralaya on Friday before they heeded police requests to disperse, an official said. After getting a one-day extension for the protest in Azad Maidan, Jarange addressed press conference in the evening, where he launched a sharp attack against the state government, accusing it of attempting to pit Marathas against OBCs. He also said that instead of giving a day extension government should give a reservation and end the matter.

Manoj Jarange Patil's Statement

“We have never demanded that OBCs should lose their quota. Our records are 150 years old, documented in the Hyderabad Gazette and Satara Gazette. The government is trying to create conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities,” he said.

Calling the agitation a “door-die battle,” Jarange declared, “Either the government grants reservation or I will sacrifice my life. This time, I will not back down until the quota is implemented.” “Some supporters had to take shelter inside the CSMT station because water and toilets were denied. This is worse than British rule,” Jarange fumed.

Accusation Made By NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused the government of intentionally harassing protesters. In a post on social media, he wrote, “Providing basic facilities at protest sites is the essence of democracy. But the state is deliberately planning hardships for the agitators, which is a sign of authoritarianism.

The Home Department has issued unwritten orders to keep food stalls shut near Azad Maidan.” He further alleged that the government had failed to provide drinking water and sanitation at the site. “If the state is attempting to sabotage the agitation by denying basic facilities, it is making a grave mistake. The Home Minister must ensure that such lapses are not repeated,” he said.

