VIDEO: Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To Avoid CSMT Amid Chaos

Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To Avoid CSMT Amid Chaos | X - @richapintoi

Mumbai: South Mumbai came to a grinding halt on Friday as thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered at Azad Maidan, severely impacting vehicular and public transport movement across the city. The protest triggered massive congestion, particularly around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), causing major inconvenience to office-goers, students, and daily commuters.

The Central Railway issued a public advisory urging passengers to avoid travelling to CSMT unless absolutely necessary, citing heavy crowding at the station and its surrounding areas.

In view of the heavy crowd gathering in and around the CSMT station,

Passengers are advised to travel to CSMT only if essential and unavoidable.@Central_Railway @YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 29, 2025

In view of the heavy rush in and around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway has appealed to passengers to avoid unnecessary travel to the station. Commuters are advised to come to CSMT only if their journey is essential and unavoidable.… pic.twitter.com/KsuvYXc2QR — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 29, 2025

Traffic Snarls and Transport Disruptions

Traffic slowed to a crawl in large parts of South and East Mumbai, especially along arterial routes leading to CSMT. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, a crucial north-south corridor, was particularly affected, with BEST bus services curtailed at Dadar. According to a senior officer of BEST, other routes were terminated prematurely at Bharatmata, Mumbai Central, and surrounding areas.

Commuters reported long delays and overcrowding across the suburban rail network, particularly on the Harbour line, with protestors seen at multiple stations between Wadala and CSMT. Several office-goers also complained about the unavailability of BEST buses at key stops, and taxis were in short supply.

To add to their woes, especially during morning the suburban services on the Central Railway were running late due to a snag in the engine of a goods train.

Several commuters complained of overcrowded suburban trains and the unavailability of BEST buses at bus stops.

“All suburban stations and local trains on the Harbour line have been more crowded than usual. Maratha quota protesters were at all stations between Wadala and CSMT,” a suburban commuter said.

“Suburban trains were packed beyond capacity this morning. Even platforms were swarming with protesters, making movement difficult,” said another commuter Ramesh Shah from Ghatkopar.

Commuter Woes Multiply

The situation was compounded during morning peak hours, with thousands of workers arriving at CSMT, who typically walk or take buses and taxis to offices in Fort, Nariman Point, Kalbadevi, and Crawford Market. However, congestion at the CSMT junction slowed movement, leaving many stranded.

Several buses were stuck for extended periods near CSMT, and many passengers were seen walking long distances to reach workplaces. The Eastern Freeway, a key express corridor connecting the eastern suburbs to South Mumbai, was also severely affected.

Jarange reached the Azad Maidan via the Eastern Freeway along with hundreds of vehicles. Several vehicles from his convoy also remain parked in areas around the Freeway.

The Mumbai Traffic Police had issued a traffic advisory, cautioning motorists to avoid the Eastern Freeway due to the ongoing protest at Azad Maidan. “Due to the agitation at Azad Maidan, please avoid using the Freeway. Plan your travel accordingly,” the department advised.

Heavy Deployment of Security Personal

To maintain law and order, Mumbai Police deployed heavy security around Azad Maidan and CSMT apart from that railway also deployed additional security personnel at the station. Authorities confirmed the presence of protesters resting and sleeping in the CSMT suburban concourse, which further reduced space for regular passengers.

The agitation also disrupted the routine schedules of students, as several educational institutions reported poor attendance

Several users took to X to voice their frustration. “Why allow a protest which will cause daily commuters hardship?” one user questioned, tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police. Another, Darshil Desai, wrote, “Why allow any agitation on a working day? There is already traffic on Mumbai roads and now this. Why increase daily commuters’ hardship?”

Other users highlighted concerns about maintaining cleanliness and order around CSMT during such high-footfall situations, with one noting, “CSMT is our heritage! Please make sure to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across!”

"Friday’s disruptions highlight just how difficult it is for the authorities to strike a balance between allowing peaceful protest and keeping the city running smoothly," said Mahesh Jain, 44, a daily commuter. "With more demonstrations expected before the elections, the authorities need to coordinate better among themselves before granting permission for such protests in the future."