'Police Should Have Informed Us In Advance': Mumbaikars In Limbo After Maratha Morcha Protestors Block Eastern Freeway, Key Routes To SoBo Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest

The ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation intensified on Friday as thousands of protesters gathered at Azad Maidan. | X @thenewsdrum

Mumbai: The ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation intensified on Friday as thousands of protesters gathered at Azad Maidan. Demonstrators from various parts of the state are making their way to the protest site, leading to massive traffic congestion on the Mumbai Freeway. With routes ahead blocked, frustrated motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles, bringing traffic on the arterial road to a complete standstill.

Traffic Paralysis in City

The agitation, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, has drawn large numbers of Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters, who are marching towards Azad Maidan via the Sion-Panvel route, Panjarpol Road, and Atal Setu. Anticipating the turnout, traffic police had revised traffic arrangements. However, the overwhelming number of vehicles carrying protesters has crippled traffic movement across the city.

@MumbaiPolice The road under freeway (near Shiwri) is being blocked by the protesters which resulted in long traffic jam, please do something. pic.twitter.com/vGNRt8HnVt — Ankit Aggarwal (@aggarwal111) August 29, 2025

Freeway Comes to a Halt: Protesters had planned to use the freeway to reach Azad Maidan, but with sections of the route closed, thousands of angry supporters staged a sit-in directly on the road. Their aggressive stance brought vehicular movement to a halt, leaving daily commuters stranded.

“The police misled us by diverting us here and then blocking the route,” one protester said angrily. Another protester, addressing stranded motorists, remarked: “We have left our families for four days to fight for our rights. What harm does it cause you to miss just one day of work?”

Meanwhile, commuters voiced their frustration at the disruption. “The police should have informed us in advance about the protest and traffic blocks,” said Meena Desai, one of the stranded citizens.

Maratha Rally Crowds Fill Trains

Maratha Rally Crowds Fill Trains Packed With Protesters : Protesters are also arriving in large numbers by train, resulting in heavy crowding on suburban rail services. Slogans of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” echoed across platforms and compartments, with demonstrators wearing saffron T-shirts and caps.

The massive show of strength has further heightened the pressure on civic and law enforcement agencies as the agitation continues to paralyze Mumbai’s key transport routes.