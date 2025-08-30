Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon | Representative Image

The Vanrai police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old police constable for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old wife, who was found hanging at their residence in Goregaon East on August 20. The court remanded him in police custody for a day.

The Details In The FIR

According to the FIR, the victim, Sarika, who had been suffering from depression over her husband Amol Raut’s alleged extramarital affair, ended her life while alone at home. Her brother, Sameer Sonawane, 25, a resident of Nashik, lodged a complaint alleging that Raut mentally and physically harassed her, which drove her to suicide. The case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Raut is attached to the State Reserve Police Force. He married Sarika in 2017 and the couple lived at SRPF Camp in Goregaon with their two sons, aged seven and two. Family members said the marriage was smooth until mid-2024, when Raut allegedly became close to a young woman who frequently visited their residence. Sarika confided in her brother about the relationship, pointing out that Raut had saved the woman’s name as ‘Hershi’ in his phone.

Constable Dismisses Allegations

Sameer told police that when he confronted Raut, the constable dismissed the allegations, asked him to produce evidence, and accused Sarika of being suspicious. However, Sarika allegedly told her brother that Raut was assaulting her under the influence of alcohol and subjecting her to mental harassment.

On August 20, while Raut was away in Pune on duty, Sarika hanged herself at home. She was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared her dead. Police said she was under severe stress due to her husband’s affair and continuous abuse.