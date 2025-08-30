 Mumbai News: AKK Mahotsav Honours Film And Social Personalities With 'Character-Tree Award'
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:03 AM IST
The 'AKK Mahotsav' recently honoured 'torchbearers of integrity' with the Character-Tree Award from Swami OMA The Akk.

Spiritual-social organisation, AKK – Oma’s Cosmos for AKK Revelation, dedicated this year's festival to Indian cinema, acknowledging the role of films and individuals in shaping society through values, inspiration, and integrity.

The 'Character-Tree Award' is given to personalities who illuminate the path of character-building through their actions and contributions, the organisers said. Awardees included film director Amar Kaushik, film producer Vinod Bhanushali, playback singer Madhushree, actor Richa Chadha, costume designer Ashley Rebello, emerging filmmaker Prem Raj Soni, Dr Khalid Sheikh for his excellence in the medical field, Leena Jain for her contribution to women empowerment, music composer Digvijay Singh Pariyar, and emerging singer Arush Dayal.

Swami OMA The Akk said: “At AKK, we believe that character is the silent architect of every true revolution. While the world celebrates talent, power, and success, “we chose to celebrate the foundation upon which all greatness stood: character."

Over the years, the Character-Tree Award honoured some of the most eminent names in art, culture, and public life, including singers Usha Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, Girija Devi, among others.  

