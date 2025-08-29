Mumbai News: Wadia Hospital Palliative Care Team Leads Children’s Workshop At India’s First Death Literacy Festival

Wadia Hospital |

Mumbai – The Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children made a significant contribution to the first-ever “Good To Go – Death Literacy Festival” held at the Bangalore International Centre, where conversations around life, death, and grief took centre stage.

Wadia Hospital Creates Safe Space for Children to Talk About Loss

India’s first public platform dedicated to meaningful dialogue on death, dying, and end-of-life care, the two-day festival placed themes of life, loss, and bereavement at the forefront through panel discussions, workshops, performances, and creative installations. Doctors, legal experts, artists, caregivers, and the public came together to normalize discussions around mortality and equip people with the tools to approach life’s final journey with dignity and compassion.

A standout moment was a special workshop for children aged 10–16, conducted by the Palliative Care team of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children. The session created a safe, compassionate space where children could talk openly about death and loss, guided through age-appropriate activities to express grief, ask questions, and learn healthy coping strategies.

Experts Use Stories, Play, and Honest Conversations to Guide Young Minds

The workshop was led by Joanna Pinto, Senior Paediatric Palliative Care Counsellor; Anuradha Karegar, Consultant Psychologist; Keith Dsouza, Book and Toy Librarian; and Savio Ponnachan, Project Coordinator for Paediatric Palliative Care. Together, they fostered an interactive and empathetic environment that helped children explore emotions without fear or stigma.

“Children often grieve differently from adults, and their feelings may be misunderstood or overlooked,” said Joanna Pinto. “Workshops like these provide a safe environment to open up and learn that grief is a natural part of life, building resilience for the future.”

CEO Dr Minnie Bodhanwala Highlights Holistic Approach to Palliative Care

Consultant Psychologist Anuradha Karegar added, “Children experiencing loss may feel scared or confused. Gentle guidance through stories, play, and honest conversations helps them process emotions in ways that feel safe and reassuring.”

Highlighting Wadia’s holistic approach, Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, noted, “Palliative care is not just about treating pain, but about supporting children and families emotionally and spiritually. From bereavement support to clown therapy and child-life programs, our focus is on improving quality of life during the toughest times. Participating in this festival reinforces our commitment to awareness and compassionate care.”

Festival Breaks Taboos Around Mortality with Dialogue, Art, and Workshops

The hospital’s role at the festival underscored the growing importance of grief support and death literacy in India, particularly for children — ensuring that conversations once considered taboo are now approached with empathy and openness.