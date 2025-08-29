 Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Tops Maharashtra In E-Governance Reforms Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Tops Maharashtra In E-Governance Reforms Campaign

Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Tops Maharashtra In E-Governance Reforms Campaign

Progress is being reviewed at various levels—state, divisional, and district—based on several digital governance parameters, including departmental websites, dashboards, the Aaple Sarkar portal, e-office systems, WhatsApp chatbot services, and the use of AI, blockchain, and GIS technologies.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
MBVV Police |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate has secured the top spot in Maharashtra in the ongoing 150-day E-Governance Reforms Campaign, which began on May 7 and will conclude on October 2, 2025.

The state-wide campaign aims to make government departments more citizen-friendly, transparent, and dynamic. Progress is being reviewed at various levels—state, divisional, and district—based on several digital governance parameters, including departmental websites, dashboards, the Aaple Sarkar portal, e-office systems, WhatsApp chatbot services, and the use of AI, blockchain, and GIS technologies.

Assessment Based on Citizen-Friendly Governance Tools

During the interim progress assessment held on Thursday (August 29), the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate emerged as the number one police commissionerate in Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of Anti-Semitism; PM Mark Carney Responds
Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of Anti-Semitism; PM Mark Carney Responds
Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police Inaction
Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police Inaction
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
Read Also
‘Mud In The Ground, Protesters In The Mud’ Massive Maratha Reservation Protest Floods Mumbai
article-image

CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Commissionerate

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Police Commissioner and his team, presenting a certificate of appreciation for their achievement. He lauded the efforts of the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police in adopting e-governance tools to deliver better services to citizens.

Final Results to be Declared on October 2, 2025

The final results of the campaign will be announced on October 2, 2025. Encouraging the force to continue its remarkable performance, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes, hoping that the Commissionerate would set an example in effective and transparent policing across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In...

Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In...

Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police...

Mumbai News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Assault On Ola Driver In Ghatkopar, Slams Police...

Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan

Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan

India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai

India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly...

Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly...