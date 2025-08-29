Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Commissionerate Tops Maharashtra In E-Governance Reforms Campaign

MBVV Police |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate has secured the top spot in Maharashtra in the ongoing 150-day E-Governance Reforms Campaign, which began on May 7 and will conclude on October 2, 2025.

The state-wide campaign aims to make government departments more citizen-friendly, transparent, and dynamic. Progress is being reviewed at various levels—state, divisional, and district—based on several digital governance parameters, including departmental websites, dashboards, the Aaple Sarkar portal, e-office systems, WhatsApp chatbot services, and the use of AI, blockchain, and GIS technologies.

Assessment Based on Citizen-Friendly Governance Tools

During the interim progress assessment held on Thursday (August 29), the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate emerged as the number one police commissionerate in Maharashtra.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Commissionerate

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Police Commissioner and his team, presenting a certificate of appreciation for their achievement. He lauded the efforts of the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police in adopting e-governance tools to deliver better services to citizens.

Final Results to be Declared on October 2, 2025

The final results of the campaign will be announced on October 2, 2025. Encouraging the force to continue its remarkable performance, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes, hoping that the Commissionerate would set an example in effective and transparent policing across the state.