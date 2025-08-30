Ulhasnagar Tragedy: Activist-Lawyer Sarita Khanchandani Dies By Suicide, Husband Alleges Political Conspiracy

Activist-lawyer Sarita Khanchandani, who allegedly died by suicide in Ulhasnagar; her family blames political harassment | Representational Image

Thane: In connection with the case of environmentalist-activist-lawyer Sarita Khanchandani, who allegedly died by suicide on Thursday after jumping from the seventh floor of a building in Ulhasnagar, her husband Purshotam Khanchandani has levelled serious allegations against Dhananjay Bodare, a UBT leader in Ulhasnagar, and his associate Ulhas Falke, accusing them of harassing his wife and trying to implicate her in a fabricated case.

Family’s Version of Events

Purshotam, along with other family members, addressed a press conference to present his side of the story. He stated that Sarita had been helping Jiya Goplani, a woman whose domestic case she was handling. After being ousted by her in-laws, Goplani had no shelter and Sarita allowed her to live in her one of the home for years, providing food and support.

Although Goplani was awarded maintenance of ₹15,000 per month, Sarita eventually asked her to vacate the house. Goplani assured her that she was looking for a house in Badlapur and would leave within two months.

According to Purshotam, on Wednesday, Goplani called Sarita claiming she was unwell. When Sarita went to meet her around 11:45 AM, she found nearly twenty people present, including Ulhas Falke and his wife. Purshotam alleged that it was a conspiracy to trap Sarita, and a video of the incident later surfaced on social media.

He further stated that Goplani, misbehaved with Sarita, and then tried to implicate her in a false case. Though the police were called to the spot, both Sarita and Goplani told officers that they had no complaints, after which Sarita returned home.

FIR Registered, Suicide Follows

However, Purshotam said that the same night Goplani, Falke, and others went to the police station and registered an FIR against Sarita. Shocked by the development, Sarita went to the police station but later returned home and jumped to her death from the terrace.

Purshotam alleged that the Vithalwadi police station facilitated the conspiracy to falsely implicate her. He clarified that Goplani was not a tenant but was staying at their residence purely on humanitarian grounds.

Previous Encroachment Dispute

He also linked the incident to a previous dispute, alleging that Bodare and Falke had encroached upon a government toilet block. Sarita had filed a petition in the High Court against the encroachment, after which the Shiv Sena Shakha was shut down and the premises handed back to the municipal corporation.

Reactions from Police and Accused

Responding to the allegations, Dhananjay Bodare told FPJ: “The allegations made by Purshotam against me are baseless. I do not know this woman, Goplani, and I have no connection whatsoever with Sarita’s suicide.”

DCP Sachin Gore of Ulhasnagar said: “So far, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). We will record the statements of witnesses. Further investigation is underway, and if any role emerges, action will be taken accordingly.”