 ‘Mud In The Ground, Protesters In The Mud’ Massive Maratha Reservation Protest Floods Mumbai
Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday launched a decisive protest at Azad Maidan. Since then, waves of protesters have been pouring into the city through various routes.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
The Maratha reservation agitation has once again gathered storm, with a sea of protesters and activists converging at Azad Maidan. | Sourced

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation agitation has once again gathered storm, with a sea of protesters and activists converging at Azad Maidan. Thousands of Maratha community members, arriving in groups from across Maharashtra, have turned the Azad Maidan area into a protest hub, creating a huge law-and-order challenge for the police.

Protest Wave Hits Mumbai

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday launched a decisive protest at Azad Maidan. Since then, waves of protesters have been pouring into the city through various routes. The areas around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Azad Maidan are witnessing an unprecedented influx, with crowds continuing to swell by the hour.

‘Enter from Anywhere, But Be Seen in Mumbai’: The movement has taken on an aggressive tone, with slogans like ‘Kuthunahi ghusa, pan Mumbaīt disa’ (Enter from anywhere, but be seen in Mumbai) resonating loudly. Defying all odds and hardships, protesters are reaching the venue, declaring that they will not back down this time.

‘Mud in the Ground, Protesters in the Mud’: Continuous rain has left Azad Maidan waterlogged and muddy, yet protesters were seen sitting directly in the mud with no seating arrangements in place. Many stood in the rain, while others sat on roadsides, blocking vehicular movement and causing a complete traffic standstill in the area.

article-image

Selfies, Slogans, and Street Dancing: Chants of ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ and ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ echoed across the crowd. Many protesters were seen taking selfies and pictures, while groups with drums and traditional instruments broke into dance on the streets, adding an unusual vibrancy to the tense protest.

CSMT Station Overcrowded: Thousands of protestors poured in through Harbor and Central Railway lines, leading to heavy crowding at CSMT station. Railway Police and RPF officers struggled to manage the influx and streamline movement.

Heavy Police Deployment: In anticipation of the massive turnout, Mumbai Police deployed over 1,500 personnel at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas. The force includes two Additional Commissioners, six Deputy Commissioners, 200 ACPs and Inspectors, and nearly 1,300 constables. Additionally, units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Riot Control Squads, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been stationed to ensure security.

