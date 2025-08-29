INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Sudershan Reddy Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & MVA Leaders In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday extended a warm welcome to INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, during his visit to Matoshree in Mumbai. Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, was received by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, party MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai, along with Mumbai Congress president Harshvardhan Sakpal, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) legislator Jitendra Awhad.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MVA leaders met with INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, at Matoshree pic.twitter.com/MUtkiw6qwj — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

The leaders later addressed a joint press conference where Reddy underlined the unity of the opposition in fielding him as their nominee. “I filed the nomination for Vice President on behalf of all opposition parties and everyone agreed. This could not have happened without Uddhav ji’s support. Sanjay Raut was with me at the Central Hall and accompanied me to submit the nomination,” he said, stressing the importance of collective backing within the bloc.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy says, "...I filed the nomination for the Vice President on behalf of the opposition parties and all the opposition parties agreed. It couldn’t have happened without Uddhav ji. Sanjay Raut… pic.twitter.com/cgj4HYqGJx — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy visits NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence pic.twitter.com/nV3ZM1KBoJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

Reddy Visited Sharad Pawar At His Mumbai Residence

Following his interaction at Matoshree, Reddy visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence. Pawar revealed that he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who urged the NCP veteran to support the NDA’s nominee, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, for the Vice Presidential post. “He called and said that the Governor is the NDA’s candidate for Vice President and we should support him, but we did not agree,” Pawar stated, making clear the MVA’s stand.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a phone conversation with CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar says, "He called and said that the Maharashtra Governor is the NDA’s candidate for the Vice President’s post, so we should support him, but we did not agree to that" pic.twitter.com/duZZ12OZIF — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

Justice Reddy had formally filed his nomination papers in New Delhi on August 21, flanked by senior opposition leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present during the filing, along with Pawar, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others. The presence of these leaders was projected as a strong show of unity within the INDIA Bloc.

#WATCH | INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy files his nomination in the presence of Congress president-Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.… pic.twitter.com/CbvvmIhg9L — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Reddy has sought to position the Vice Presidential election as a contest of ideologies rather than numbers, expressing confidence that his candidature would resonate beyond opposition ranks. While the NDA holds the numerical advantage in Parliament, the opposition hopes to use the contest to highlight its joint front against the ruling coalition. According to the Election Commission, polling for the Vice Presidential election will be held on September 9, with results to be declared the same day.