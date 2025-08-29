 Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure

Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure

Local train services between Ambernath and Badlapur were severely disrupted on Friday morning following a technical failure in a goods train engine, causing inconvenience to hundreds of daily commuters on the Central Railway’s main line.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath and Badlapur Disrupted Due to Technical Failure | Representative Image

Mumbai: Local train services between Ambernath and Badlapur were severely disrupted on Friday morning following a technical failure in a goods train engine, causing inconvenience to hundreds of daily commuters on the Central Railway’s main line.

Incident Occurs During Morning Peak Hours

According to Central Railway officials, the incident occurred at around 5:42 am between Ambernath and Badlapur, bringing train movement to a halt in the section. The disruption led to delays and overcrowding on platforms during the crucial morning peak hours.

Railway Assures Quick Resolution

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns
TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3
TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3
Madhya Pradesh Artist Creates Ganesh Idol Inspired By Premanand Maharaj; Receives Mixed Reactions
Madhya Pradesh Artist Creates Ganesh Idol Inspired By Premanand Maharaj; Receives Mixed Reactions

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Mumbai division took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) at 7:08 am to confirm the issue and assured that teams were working to resolve the situation.

"Due to a technical issue in a goods train engine between Ambernath and Badlapur, train services are affected between Ambernath and Badlapur. Our team is working to resolve the issue at the earliest. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the post read.

Commuters Vent Frustration Online

The response from commuters on social media was swift and pointed. A user named Dhiraj Karande replied, “It happens every day. Trains are always late—technical fault, management failure,” highlighting recurring issues on the route.

Another commuter, Nitesh Singh, took a more sarcastic tone, posting, “Your patented comment ‘Kindly look into it’ is missing in this post… please post it…”

Services Restored Within Hours

Railway officials managed to resolve the problem by 7:34 am, after which the DRM confirmed on X that services between Ambernath and Badlapur had been restored.

Calls for Better Planning and Communication

Passengers have called for better contingency planning and more transparent communication to avoid such early morning chaos in the future.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Underpass, Turbhe MIDC Road, APMC Market Flooded After Heavy Rains
article-image

"The disruption once again highlighted the infrastructure and maintenance challenges faced by the suburban rail network, often referred to as Mumbai’s lifeline," said Rajesh Kamble of Badlapur, a daily commuter of CR’s local train services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To...

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Underpass, Turbhe MIDC Road, APMC Market Flooded After Heavy Rains

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Underpass, Turbhe MIDC Road, APMC Market Flooded After Heavy Rains

INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Sudershan Reddy Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & MVA Leaders In Mumbai

INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Sudershan Reddy Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & MVA Leaders In Mumbai

Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail...

Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail...

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil? The Man Leading Maharashtra’s Maratha Quota Stir

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil? The Man Leading Maharashtra’s Maratha Quota Stir