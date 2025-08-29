 Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Underpass, Turbhe MIDC Road, APMC Market Flooded After Heavy Rains
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Navi Mumbai faced waterlogging in several low-lying areas on Friday afternoon after continuous rainfall brought traffic movement to a standstill in parts of the city.

The Sanpada underpass was inundated, leading to long delays for vehicles, while stretches along Turbhe MIDC Road were also submerged. At the APMC vegetable market, one of the busiest trading hubs, traders and visitors had to wade through waterlogged passages, slowing down daily operations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to experience a cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain over the next 24 hours.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that Mumbai’s island city recorded 20.36 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday. The western suburbs logged 17.55 mm, while the eastern suburbs saw 14.68 mm in the same period.

article-image

Looking ahead, weather conditions between August 30 and September 1 are expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rainfall. On August 30, showers are not expected to be severe, with no warnings issued. The trend is forecast to continue on August 31 and September 1 with intermittent moderate rain and cloud cover, but no alerts in place, indicating minimal disruptions despite wet weather.

