 Mega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

Mega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 31st August 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Mega Block on Main & Harbour lines to affect Mumbai local train services on 31st August 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 31st August 2025.

Main Line Disruption Between CSMT and Vidyavihar

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line Services Cancelled Between Kurla and Vashi

UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special Trains and Alternative Routes for Passengers

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla – CSMT Mumbai & Panvel – Vashi - Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

Also Watch:

Read Also
VIDEO: Maratha Quota Protest Brings South Mumbai To Standstill; Central Railway Advises Commuters To...
article-image

Railway Appeals for Cooperation

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO

Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO

Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case,...

Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case,...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains Until December 2025 To Meet...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Trips Of 4 Pairs Of Special Trains Until December 2025 To Meet...

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai