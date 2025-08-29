Mega Block On Sunday, 31-08-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

Central Railway Mega Block on Main & Harbour lines to affect Mumbai local train services on 31st August 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 31st August 2025.

Main Line Disruption Between CSMT and Vidyavihar

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line Services Cancelled Between Kurla and Vashi

UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special Trains and Alternative Routes for Passengers

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla – CSMT Mumbai & Panvel – Vashi - Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

Also Watch:

Railway Appeals for Cooperation

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.