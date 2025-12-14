Navi Mumbai To Host Inaugural CIDCO Open 2025 International Golf Tournament | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The inaugural 'CIDCO Open 2025', an international professional golf tournament carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will be held at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course in Navi Mumbai from December 16 to 19, CIDCO and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced on Sunday.

Organised by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) and presented by Larsen & Toubro, the tournament will feature a field of 126 professionals and will be played in the stroke-play format over four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.

The star-studded Indian field includes Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Khalin Joshi and Om Prakash Chouhan. The international contingent features players such as Stepan Danek of the Czech Republic, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, American Koichiro Sato, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Md Siddikur Rahman and Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Local professionals Manoj Kumar, Mayur Thakur and Pankaj Thakur from Navi Mumbai, along with Anil Bajrang Mane from Mumbai, will also be in the field.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, said the tournament aims to nurture golf in India by improving accessibility and creating opportunities for emerging players. “For the first time, the 18-hole Kharghar Valley Golf Course built to international standards is hosting a tournament of this scale. The event will provide world-class playing conditions and a global platform for future golf stars,” he said, while thanking partners and sponsors for their support.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said hosting the first-ever PGTI event at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course marked an important step in expanding golf to new regions. “Bringing a PGTI tournament to the financial capital region underscores the sport’s global footprint. We look forward to showcasing India’s finest professionals on this challenging course and inspiring young golfers in Navi Mumbai and beyond,” he said, acknowledging the support of the Maharashtra government, CIDCO and Larsen & Toubro.

Singhal further said that the gold course that was of 9-holes previously was inaugurated last year after making it 18-holes. "The gold course in Navi Mumbai is of International level and is one of the best ones in the country," Singhal said. Dev further added that the gold course in Kharghar is the best one available in MMR region.

