 WATCH: Lionel Messi Fans Cheer For Mumbai Police Outside Wankhede, Day After Chaos At Salt Lake In Kolkata
A video shared by FCB Mumbai showed Lionel Messi fans clapping and thanking the Mumbai Police for security arrangements. The clip surfaced after chaos in Kolkata, where security breaches during Messi’s visit to Salt Lake Stadium led to vandalism, protests outside a hotel, and a police lathi charge to disperse the crowd, leaving several fans upset.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Lionel Messi

Mumbai: A video of Lionel Messi fans cheering for the Mumbai Police has gone viral on social media on Sunday, December 14. This video came a day after the chaos that unfolded during the football icon’s appearance in Kolkata. The Argentine legend visited the Salt Lake Stadium but had to be whisked away after security breaches by politicians. Fans were left aggrieved and turned violent, vandalising the stadium. Some protested outside the Grand Hyatt, with police resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The video posted by FCB Mumbai on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) showed fans clapping and cheering for the Mumbai Police while thanking them. The clip also showed some police personnel smiling as they were being appreciated by the fans. While the exact reason for the cheering is not clear, security has remained a key focus following the incident that took place in Kolkata.

article-image

Earlier, several other videos shared on social media also showed football fans chanting Messi’s name, wearing team T-shirts, and waving flags as they marched towards Wankhede Stadium.

Strict Security Measures By Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police stepped up security preparations ahead of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s visit to the city. Mumbai Police enforced strict checks at all venues. Spectators were not allowed to carry water bottles, metal objects, coins or any other potentially hazardous items inside the stadiums. Multiple frisking points and controlled entry gates have been set up to regulate the inflow of people.

article-image

In addition to this, temporary watchtowers were also erected at strategic locations to allow police personnel a clear view of crowd movement and density.

In addition to this, traffic diversions are also in place in South Mumbai areas near Wankhede Stadium, which will remain effective on 14 December from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Several road closures were also announced, including: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound), Coastal Road (South Bound) from Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed, Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo.

