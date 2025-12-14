VIDEO: Sunil Chhetri Arrives At Wankhede Stadium With 'Messi Kit', Greets Argentina Legend In Mumbai During GOAT India Tour

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chhetri arrived to greet Lionel Messi during the GOAT India Tour, wearing a special Messi No.10 kit on his back. The Bengaluru FC captain received a rousing welcome as he made a grand entrance in front of a packed stadium.

Fans joined in cheering the former India captain as he made his way to the turf. Chants of 'Chhetri, Chhetri' echoed across the Wankhede Stadium as he made his way to the middle. Like the others, the former India captain sported a special GOAT India Tour kit, with Messi 10 on his back. Chhetri greeted Messi, and the duo hugged each other before proceeding towards the photo op.

Chhetri's involvement was earlier confirmed by his ISL club Bengaluru, who announced it on social media.

"All roads lead to Wankhede. Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri and Leo Messi will meet at the G.O.A.T tour, as it heads to Mumbai, this weekend," the post said on X.

He was amongst the many celebrities that made it the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, making it a star studded event. Sachin Tendulkar was amongst the many dignitaries present alongside Chhetri to grace the occassion.