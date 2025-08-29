Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

Manoj Jarange Patil previously on hunger strike | File Image

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Friday began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, declaring that he would “either secure reservation for Marathas or die fasting.” His arrival in the city drew lakhs of supporters, bringing Mumbai’s traffic to a grinding halt and causing major disruptions for office-goers.

Jarange reached the protest site around 9:45 am, where he was greeted by thousands of supporters wearing saffron caps, scarves, and waving flags. Long queues of vehicles stretched across the eastern Freeway, while traffic slowed significantly in southern and eastern parts of Mumbai.

Office-goers heading towards business hubs like Nariman Point and Crawford Market faced major inconvenience, with heavy congestion reported around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). BEST buses, taxis, and private vehicles were caught in long traffic snarls.

Though Jarange appealed to his followers not to block roads, many areas remained gridlocked. “Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today should be allowed to go,” he instructed his supporters.

The Demands: 10% Quota Under OBC Category

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be granted recognition as Kunbis, an agrarian caste classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, making them eligible for a 10% reservation in education and government jobs. He reiterated that he would not withdraw his agitation until the government grants the quota and ensures its implementation.

In the afternoon, more than 150 of his supporters staged a demonstration outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat. Police urged them to disperse using loudspeakers, after which they left peacefully.

Scathing Attack on Government

Addressing a press conference in the evening, Jarange launched a sharp attack against the state government, accusing it of attempting to pit Marathas against OBCs.

“We have never demanded that OBCs should lose their quota. Our records are 150 years old, documented in the Hyderabad Gazette and Satara Gazette. What we seek is our rightful share. Instead, the government is trying to create conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities,” he said.

Calling the agitation a “do-or-die battle,” Jarange declared, “Either the government grants reservation or I will sacrifice my life. This time, I will not back down until the quota is implemented.”

He also lashed out at CM Devendra Fadnavis, questioning his track record. “Fadnavis lectures us on Maharashtra’s culture, but what is his achievement? He betrayed the Dhangar community, failed to resolve the Kaikadi caste issue, and even filed cases against women protesters in Antarwali. Farmers continue to commit suicide under his rule—this is his real contribution,” Jarange said.

Anger Over Facilities at Protest Site

Jarange accused the authorities of deliberately inconveniencing protesters. He said toilets, tea stalls, and food outlets around Azad Maidan were shut down by police orders, leaving agitators without basic amenities like drinking water and meals.

“Some supporters had to take shelter inside CSMT station because water and toilets were denied. This is worse than British rule,” Jarange fumed. He warned the government, “If you stop our food and water in Mumbai, we will ensure your rallies and rest houses across Maharashtra face the same.”

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar accused the government of intentionally harassing protesters. In a post on social media, he wrote, “Providing basic facilities at protest sites is the essence of democracy. But the state is deliberately planning hardships for the agitators, which is a sign of authoritarianism. The Home Department has issued unwritten orders to keep food stalls shut near Azad Maidan. If large crowds are expected, eateries should remain open, not closed.”

He further alleged that the government had failed to provide drinking water and sanitation at the site. “If the state is attempting to sabotage the agitation by denying basic facilities, it is making a grave mistake. The Home Minister must ensure that such lapses are not repeated,” he said.

With Azad Maidan packed to capacity and tempers running high, the Maratha quota agitation has entered a crucial phase. While Jarange has vowed not to retreat, the government faces mounting pressure to provide a legal and constitutional solution without sparking unrest between Marathas and OBCs.