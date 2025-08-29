Mumbai Crime: Cyber Police Arrest 2 Fraudsters Who Duped Elderly Woman Of ₹1.26 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Mumbai Cyber Police freeze ₹1.23 crore, arrest two in ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud case | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a swift crackdown, the Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested two cyber fraudsters who duped a 72-year-old woman of over ₹1.26 crore by posing as senior police officials from the High Court, Delhi Police, and CBI, and threatening her with a ‘digital arrest.’

Threatened With ‘Digital Arrest’ To Extort Money

Between August 18 and August 26, 2025, the victim received WhatsApp calls from an unknown mobile number . The caller introduced himself as DCP Sanjay Arora and, along with associates, wore police uniforms over video calls to convince her that she was implicated in a criminal case.

They even sent her forged arrest warrants over WhatsApp and threatened to put her in police custody if she did not comply. Under duress, the victim transferred ₹1,26,00,500 into multiple bank accounts as instructed.

Based on her complaint, Sahar Cyber Police registered an FIR under sections 204, 205, 19(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Swift Police Action: ₹1.23 Crore Frozen

Money Frozen, Accused Nabbed Within 36 Hours: Acting promptly, the police coordinated with banks and managed to freeze ₹1.23 crore out of the total defrauded amount. Intensive technical surveillance and tracking led to the arrest of two key accused within 36 hours.

Two Arrested From Jalgaon, Link To Thailand Suspected

Rohit Sanjay Sonar (33), resident of Bhawani Peth, Jalgaon – beneficiary of the fraudulent bank account. Hitesh Himmat Patil (31), resident of Indraprastha Colony, Jalgaon – who supplied bank account details to cyber fraudsters operating from Thailand. Police has Seized Property as 3 mobile phones used in the fraud.