 Ganeshotsav 2025: Mundrika Foundation And Rubrics Academy Unveil Eco-Friendly Button Ganesh Idol Promoting Linguistic Unity
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mundrika Foundation And Rubrics Academy Unveil Eco-Friendly Button Ganesh Idol Promoting Linguistic Unity

Mundrika Foundation and Rubrics Academy have unveiled their unique eco-friendly Ganesh idol for this year’s Ganeshotsav. Crafted from wooden and coconut-shell buttons, the idol carries a powerful message of linguistic unity and sustainability.

Devashri Bhujbal Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Mundrika Foundation And Rubrics Academy Unveil Eco-Friendly Button Ganesh Idol Promoting Linguistic Unity

Mumbai: Mundrika Foundation and Rubrics Academy have unveiled their unique eco-friendly Ganesh idol for this year’s Ganeshotsav. Crafted from wooden and coconut-shell buttons, the idol carries a powerful message of linguistic unity and sustainability.

Fifth Year Of Innovative Idol-Making Tradition

This is the fifth year of the Academy’s tradition of creating innovative idols. Over the years, students have made Ganesh idols with clay, coins, pencil shavings, and thread. This year’s button idol was completed after two weeks of dedicated effort by the students.

Cultural Programmes Highlight Unity In Diversity

The unveiling took place at the Rubrics Academy campus, where the idol will remain for five days. The celebrations also feature cultural programs, including a street play on linguistic harmony, soulful bhajans, and music-dance performances.

Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide
Buttons As A Symbol Of Unity

"Just as buttons bring pieces together to complete a shirt, languages unite to complete India’s cultural fabric. Every language deserves respect, for it strengthens India’s unity and identity," said Mudrika's Director Prathamesh Jha.

