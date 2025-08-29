Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide

Devotees immerse Ganpati idols in Mumbai’s artificial ponds amid rain and tight security | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil & Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A total of 59,407 Ganpati idols were immersed on Thursday. Several devotees celebrate the festival for 1 and half day, for which Ganpati visarjan takes place on the second day of the festival. Out of total immersions as of midnight, 58,687 were household Ganpati idols, 697 were Sarvajanik idols and 23 were hartalika idols. No untoward incident reported during Immersion.

288 Ponds Installed Citywide

This year, the BMC increased the number of artificial ponds to encourage eco-friendly immersions. A total of 288 artificial ponds are installed across the city, against 204 last year. This follows the Bombay High court directions, which has mandated immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols less than six feet into artificial ponds. While, taller idols are allowed to immerse in sea.

Maximum of the artificial ponds are installed in wards like: G-South (Worli) with 24 ponds, E ward (Byculla) with 20 ponds, R-South (Kandivali) with 18 ponds, F-South (Parel) with 17 ponds, S ward (Bhandup) with 15 ponds and P-South (Goregaon) with 14 ponds.

Devotees Chose Artificial Ponds Over Sea For Immersion

As per the BMC spokesperson, the bifurcation of idols immersed in artificial ponds and in the natural water bodies is still under process. However, he said that devotees this year chose artificial ponds over sea, in way to encourage eco-friendly festival celebrations. At several artificial pond sites, LED screens were installed outside for devotees to see their idols being immersed properly.

Long queues were seen across Mumbai near artificial ponds, with devotees drenched in rain, holding idols in hands waiting for the chance to perform the last puja before visarjan. To ensure, no outward incident takes place, the artificial ponds have enhanced security this year, while the mandal volunteers are also been trained to tackle any disaster situation.