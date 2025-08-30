 Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Dongri; Police Register ADR, Probe Underway
Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
26-year-old man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Dongri; police register ADR | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dongri police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) under Section 194 of BNSS after a 26-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Dongri on Friday morning.

Victim Identified As Local Resident

The deceased has been identified as Arfat Mehbub Khan (26), a resident of Salim Mansion, Khandak, Dongri, Mumbai. According to Dongri police, a call was received at the control room around 7:20 am from Liberty House, Bisti Mohalla, Dongri, stating that a man had died and police assistance was required. Then A police team from Dongri Mobile-2 reached the spot and found the victim with visible ligature marks around his neck, raising suspicion.

Forensic Team Conducts Spot Investigation

Following this, the forensic team and investigation van were called to the scene. A panchnama of the spot was carried out in the presence of two independent witnesses, and the body was then shifted to Sir J.J. Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Post-Mortem Report Indicates Asphyxia

Later, a post-mortem examination was conducted. The preliminary cause of death was cited as "Evidence of asphyxia due to ligature compression of neck (unnatural)", with the final opinion reserved pending further forensic and accessory examination reports.

Further Probe Underway

After the procedure, the body was handed over to the deceased’s relatives for last rites. Police said further investigation into the circumstances of his death is underway, and senior officers have been informed.

