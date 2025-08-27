Mumbai News: Unidentified Body Found In Gutter Near Dockyard Road Station; Police Suspect Murder

Police investigate after an unidentified body was found near Surya Kund in Mazgaon, Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: An unidentified body was discovered in a Gutter near Surya Kund, Mahapurush CHS, in the Mazgaon area close to Dockyard Road railway station. The deceased was found wearing a shirt, pants, and a jacket. The body has been sent to Sir JJ Hospital for postmortem.

Accidental Death Report Registered, Crime Branch Investigates

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Byculla Police Station. However, preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of murder. The matter is currently being investigated by Crime Branch Unit 3 and local police, confirmed DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay.