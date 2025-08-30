Thane Sessions Court Quashes Domestic Violence Charges Against In-Laws, Slams Police Probe

Thane court quashes charges against in-laws in domestic violence case, proceedings against husband to continue | File Photo

Mumbai: The Additional Sessions Judge in Thane has quashed charges against parents-in-law of a Thane-based woman in a case of alleged domestic violence and criminal breach of trust. The court criticised both the timing of complaint and the conduct of the police investigation.

Complaint Filed After Long Gap

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the woman Nehal Kaul against her husband, Harshit Kaul, and his parents Rohini and Ramesh Kaul, alleging harassment and dowry demands. Rohini and Ramesh challenged the process issued against them by the JMFC, Thane, through a revision petition.

Marriage Already Dissolved in Canada

Judge VL Bhosale, who presided over the matter, observed that the complaint was lodged months after Nehal had left her matrimonial home in Thane, raising doubts about its genuineness.

The court further noted that Nehal and Harshit’s marriage had already been dissolved by a Canadian court on December 10, 2024, making continuation of proceedings against the in-laws infructuous.

Police Probe Criticised

The order also criticised the police investigation, stating that the investigating officer failed to consider documents submitted by the in-laws.

Additionally, the court found the alleged Rs 10 lakh dowry demand to be false, noting its absence from the original complaint and affidavit, lack of verification in Nehal’s sworn statement, and no corroborative evidence or witnesses.

Proceedings Against Husband Continue

While the charges against the in-laws were quashed, the court clarified that proceedings against Harshit, who lives in Canada, remain in force. He was not a party to the revision petition, and the judge emphasised that principles of natural justice require he be given an opportunity to be heard.

The court dismissed proceedings only against the in-laws, while maintaining the trial court’s order against Harshit.