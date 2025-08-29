Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash City, 1 Woman Dead In Wall Collapse At Sakinaka

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; woman killed in wall collapse at Sakinaka | Representational Image

Mumbai: The city was lashed with moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under Orange Alert, which is valid till Saturday, 8.30 am. After that moderate rains are expected in the city for the next three days.

Konkan Region On Alert

Entire Konkan region was under Orange Alert for heavy rainfall on Friday - which includes Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri. For the next three days, except Mumbai and Thane, other three districts are under Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall. The IMD attributed the sudden change in weather conditions due to cyclonic air circulation.

City Forecast And Rainfall Statistics

As per local weather forecast for the next 24 hours, the skies in Mumbai city and suburbs will be generally cloudy with heavy spells and possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional gusty winds towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 26°C, respectively.

Mumbai has so far recieved 87.35% of its average annual rainfall. On Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded 32 mm of rainfall and Santacruz observatory recorded 77 mm of rainfall.

Other Regions Under Alert

The other regions in Maharashtra which are under alert for heavy rainfall include North Maharashtra and Marathwada region.

Also Watch:

Tragedy At Sakinaka: Woman Killed In Wall Collapse

During heavy rainfall on Friday, several disaster incidents were recorded, including tree collapses and short circuit. In one incident of wall collapse in Sakinaka, a woman lost her life.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm at A1 Gulabbaba society, Parerawadi, Sakinaka, Kurla, where a part of a retaining wall of ground plus one storeyed structure collapsed.

A woman, identified as Mangala Gaonkar (45) was injured due to the collapse. Locals took her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.