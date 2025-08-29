Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Moderate Rains, IMD Puts Konkan Under Yellow Alert |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered showers on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness spells of heavy rain through the day, with temperatures hovering between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. While the forecast for Mumbai suggests moderate rainfall, the broader Konkan region is on higher alert, with varying intensities of showers expected across multiple districts.

Yellow Alert For Konkan

The IMD issued a yellow alert for all Konkan districts, excluding Mumbai, indicating the likelihood of heavy showers at isolated places. Within the Mumbai metropolitan area, moderate rainfall has been recorded since Thursday morning, ranging between 20 to 40 mm across different localities. Officials have clarified that while rains will continue intermittently in the city until Monday, they are unlikely to intensify to severe levels. However, nearby districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may experience heavier spells in the coming days.

Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days

For Mumbai, the forecast suggests continuity in the current weather pattern. On August 30 and 31, the city is likely to witness mostly cloudy skies with moderate rain, but no severe weather warnings have been issued. Similar conditions are expected to prevail on September 1, 2 and 3, with normal rainfall intensity and no alerts announced.

Rains To Continue In Palghar, Thane Till Monday

In Palghar and Thane, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday. These districts may also see moderate showers through the weekend, with the intensity predicted to rise again on Monday in Palghar. The regional weather office has urged residents in these areas to remain alert for sudden cloudbursts or heavy downpours, although no red alert has been issued so far.

Weather experts have attributed the renewed monsoon activity to a strong low-pressure belt that has developed over the southern coast of Odisha and adjoining regions. This system, combined with cyclonic circulation and the influence of active east-west wind patterns, has re-energised the monsoon current along the western coastline. As a result, Goa and the Konkan belt have once again come under the grip of widespread rainfall, reviving the seasonal intensity after a relatively subdued spell earlier in the week.