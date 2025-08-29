Mumbai: Goregaon Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Within 18 Hours For Threatening Businessman While Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

The Goregaon police have arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly giving a death threat to a businessman and his family, while claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly giving a death threat to a businessman and his family, while claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused, Tejas Shelar, was nabbed within 18 hours and he confessed that he was addicted to online gaming and had a debt of Rs3 lakh, said the police.

Businessman Gets ₹25 Lakh Supari Threat Call

According to the police, Malav Shah, 58, a Juhu resident, has an office in Goregaon West, and a factory in Vasai. On Tuesday, when he was in his office, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller told Shah he has been offered Rs25 lakh and one kg of gold to kill him, said the police. The businessman said that he was further told that shooters were on their way to his office, residence andfactory.

The caller gave an offer to Shah, saying he would spare him if he paid more than the amount he is set to receive, said the police. Under the guidance of senior inspector Suryakant Kharat, the police traced the accused’s SIM location to Ambernath East, leading to Shelar's arrest on Wednesday. He allegedly admitted that he knew about Shah’s financial status and hence threatened him.