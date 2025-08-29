Maharashtra Clears ₹20,000 Cr Shaktipeeth Expressway Connecting Nagpur To Goa, Faces Farmer Resistance In Kolhapur

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government formally cleared the Shaktipeeth Expressway project, giving administrative approval to the ambitious 802-kilometre highway. The project, aimed at boosting connectivity and promoting religious tourism, will link all major 'shaktipeeths' in the state, stretching from Paunar in Wardha to Patradevi in Sindhudurg on the Goa border. Once complete, it is expected to cut travel time between Nagpur and Goa from 18 hours to just 8.

The official clearance was given, issuing a government resolution (GR) on August 26, reported Hindustan Times. The access-controlled greenfield expressway will pass through 12 districts and impact 370 villages. The state cabinet had already sanctioned Rs 20,787 crore for the project in June. However, in Kolhapur district, where the highway is proposed to cross fertile agricultural belts, villagers have intensified their opposition. Farmers argue that the acquisition of farmland will devastate livelihoods and destroy agricultural productivity.

Strong Protest In Kolhapur With Political Support

Local leaders have thrown their weight behind the protest. Congress MLC Satej Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, has emerged as a key voice, rallying farmers against the project. “We will oppose the Shaktipeeth in Kolhapur. The government should focus on other priorities rather than spending on this expressway,” he said.

As a result of this resistance, critical groundwork has stalled in the district. Surveys and land measurements scheduled for 2024 in Shirol, Karveer, Hatkanangle, Kagal, Bhudargad and Ajra were cancelled. While the route has been finalised elsewhere, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is implementing the project, is still studying alternative alignments in Kolhapur. According to the report, MSRDC managing director Anil Gaikwad confirmed that decisions on land acquisition in the district would be deferred until consensus is reached.

The financial planning of the expressway has also been outlined. Of the total cost of Rs 20,787 crore, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned Rs 12,000 crore, primarily to facilitate the acquisition of nearly 7,500 hectares of land needed for the corridor.

For the state, the Shaktipeeth Expressway is being positioned not only as a transport link but also as a cultural and tourism-driven venture, offering faster and smoother access to revered pilgrimage sites. But in Kolhapur, where fertile farmland and entrenched political support bolster the opposition, the project faces its most serious roadblock yet.