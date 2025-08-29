Mumbai At Standstill: Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, CSMT Choked As Maratha Morcha Protestors Gridlock SoBo; Traffic Police & BEST Issue Advisories |

Mumbai: Mumbai came to a near standstill on Friday as thousands of Manoj Jarange Patil-led Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters marched towards Azad Maidan, choking key roads in South Mumbai. Traffic bottlenecks were reported from almost every entry point into the city’s southern precincts, with CSMT, Fort and Nariman Point witnessing heavy jams.

The Eastern Freeway was completely blocked by protesters, while the Coastal Road saw a traffic snarl stretching from Priyadarshini Park (PDP) to Nariman Point, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Mumbai Traffic Police Warns Of Traffic Jam

Mumbai Traffic Police issued repeated advisories warning commuters to avoid South Mumbai. “Due to agitation at Azad Maidan avoid using freeway, please plan accordingly,” read one update. Another said: “Due to political agitation, people are requested to avoid going towards CST and surrounding areas.”

Due to heavy traffic on freeway, Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.



Due to political agitation, people are requested to avoid going towards CST and it's surrounding area.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 29, 2025

Due to egitation at Azad Maidan avoid using free way please plan accordingly.

आझाद मैदानात आंदोलन असल्याने फ्री वे रोडचा वापर टाळा, कृपया त्यानुसार नियोजन करा.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 29, 2025

BEST Services Hit In CSMT, Fort Area

BEST bus services were also thrown into disarray. In an update on X, the transport body admitted that with all roads around CSMT closed, buses in every direction had come to a halt. “No alternative routes are currently available for bus services. As a result, services are running irregularly,” the statement said.

On ground, visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Fort area showed a sea of protesters marching in unison, waving placards and raising slogans as they blocked arterial roads. The sheer turnout pushed vehicular movement to a crawl across south-central Mumbai. Videos also showed hundreds of supporters gathered on CSMT’s platforms, adding to the chaos.

Mumbai: Traffic jam outside CMST station as sea of Maratha Kranti Morcha supporters hit roads#MarathaKranti #mumbai #protest pic.twitter.com/fllAOlWqUE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 29, 2025

Traffic disruptions had begun early in the day from Byculla, where police barricades prevented vehicles carrying protesters from entering the JJ Flyover. Convoys were diverted towards Mohammad Ali Road, creating further pressure on busy stretches. On Thursday night, vehicles carrying Maratha supporters had been halted at the Carnac Bridge, with police directing them to park at the BPT premises in Wadi Bunder and continue on foot to Azad Maidan to avoid a complete shutdown of the city.

The protest’s timing has compounded the challenge for Mumbai Police. The massive mobilisation coincides with the opening days of Ganeshotsav, a festival that already draws lakhs to pandals across the city. Adding to the strain, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Mumbai the same day for Ganesh festivities, necessitating multiple layers of security.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil, who has vowed to launch an indefinite hunger strike during Ganeshotsav, reached the city with thousands of followers, intensifying both the agitation and the law-and-order challenge.