 Thane: 29-Year-Old Man Injured In Motorbike-Truck Collision Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Bhiwandi Traffic
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 29-Year-Old Man Injured In Motorbike-Truck Collision Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Bhiwandi Traffic | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 29-year-old man died after a truck collided with his motorbike and the ambulance rushing him to hospital got stuck in traffic in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred late Monday evening at Nimbavli Naka in Bhiwandi area, they said.

The victim, identified as engineer Vinod Patil, who worked with a company in Vashind, was returning home to Kasheli village on his motorbike when a truck knocked him down.

The victim fell down and was crushed by the truck, an official from Bhiwandi Taluka police station said.

He was wearing the helmet, which was crushed in the accident, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot, pulled the victim from below the truck and rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance.

But the ambulance got stuck midway in a heavy traffic jam on the Thane-Bhiwandi road and the man died, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

A case was registered against the truck driver, who is at large, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

