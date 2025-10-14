MSRTC Employees To Get ₹6,000 Diwali Bonus & ₹12,500 Advance

MSRTC | File Photo

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees will receive Rs 6,000 as a Diwali bonus. The corporation has around 85,000 employees and officers. Additionally, the government will provide Rs 65 crore per month to cover salary arrears resulting from pay hikes between 2020 and 2024. Eligible employees will also receive a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500.

The announcement was made during a meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House with representatives of various MSRTC employee unions and action committee members on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, and several other officials were present, including MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar.

Deputy CM Shinde acknowledged the difficult situation caused by excessive rainfall across the state and added that the government stands firmly with farmers and is committed to the welfare of all.

Shinde stated, "It is essential that MSRTC employees also enjoy a joyful Diwali. Hence, the government has taken this decision."

He also emphasized the need to make MSRTC financially stronger. As part of this, the government is exploring various strategies to increase revenue, including developing MSRTC-owned land through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that the government has approved approximately Rs 51 crore to provide the Rs 6,000 Diwali bonus to all employees and officers. Furthermore, salary arrears from the 2020–24 pay hike period will now be disbursed monthly along with salaries, for which Rs 65 crore has been allocated by the government.

Additionally, employees eligible for festive advances and willing to opt in will receive Rs 12,500, as per the previous practice. The MSRTC has requested Rs 54 crore from the government for this purpose.

