Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions Ahead Of Maratha Kranti Morcha On August 29 At Azad Maidan; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued special traffic restrictions and diversions in view of the Maratha Kranti Morcha led by activist Manoj Jarange, scheduled to arrive at Azad Maidan on August 29.

On the night of August 28, vehicles carrying Maratha protesters were barred from crossing the Carnac Bridge. Traffic police directed them to park their vehicles in the BPT premises at Wadi Bunder and proceed on foot to Azad Maidan in order to avoid traffic congestion.

The march, which will start from Beed and travel via Navi Mumbai, Sion-Panvel Highway, and Panjarpol route, is expected to witness large participation with people arriving on foot as well as in motorcycles, cars, tempos, and trucks. To prevent congestion, inconvenience, and potential hazards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Eastern Suburbs) Pradip Chavan has invoked powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to enforce traffic restrictions and diversions.

Roads Closed for Traffic (from midnight of August 29 until further orders):

V.N. Purkh Road (Southbound) towards Panjarpol Flyover.

Deonar Farm Road towards Panjarpol.

Trombay Chita Camp via V.N. Purkh Road towards Panjarpol.

Sion-Panvel Highway (Mankhurd stretch) towards Panjarpol.

C.G. Gidwani Road (Northbound) towards Panjarpol.

Eastern Freeway (Northbound exit) at Panjarpol Junction.

IOC Junction and Govandi Railway Bridge entry towards Eastern Freeway Southbound.

Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg towards Eastern Freeway Northbound.

Alternative Routes:

1. Vehicles from V.N. Purkh Road to Panjarpol should divert via Punjabwadi Junction → Govandi Station Road → Naigaon Devi Chowk → Nilam Junction → IOC Junction for city entry.

2. Vehicles from Deonar Farm Road should divert similarly via Punjabwadi Junction.

3. Vehicles from Trombay Chita Camp should divert via R.K. Chowk → Sion-Panvel Highway (Northbound) → Mankhurd Railway Bridge → Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road → Chembur/City routes.

4. Vehicles from C.G. Gidwani Road should divert via Golf Club → Diamond Garden → Sion-Trombay Road → Panjarpol Junction → IOC Junction → Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

5. Vehicles on the Eastern Freeway (Northbound) towards Panjarpol should use Panjarpol Flyover → IOC Junction → Navi Mumbai route.

6. Vehicles from Govandi Railway Bridge should divert via Nilam Junction → Nagardas Acharya Marg → Chembur Station.

7. Vehicles from Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg should divert via Panjarpol Junction → Maitri Park → Sion-Trombay Road.

These restrictions will remain in force from August 29, 2025 (00:00 hrs) until further notice.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.