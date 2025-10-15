1977 Attempt-To-Murder Case: Colaba Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Fugitive After 48 Years

Colaba Police arrest 71-year-old Chandrashekhar Kalekar, fugitive in a 1977 attempt-to-murder case, after 48 years on the run | File Photo

Mumbai: The Colaba Police have arrested a 71-year-old man who had been absconding for 48 years in an attempt-to-murder case registered in 1977. The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar Madhukar Kalekar, was wanted in Crime case was registered in 1977 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with an attack on a woman with a sharp weapon.

Crime Committed at Age 22

Chandrashekhar Kalekar, When he was almost 22-Year-old, accused of attempting to murder a woman by stabbing her with a knife. A case was registered at the Colaba Police Station, and the trial was scheduled before the Sessions Court, Mumbai. However, Kalekar failed to appear for the hearings and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Life on the Run Across Mumbai

The accused had been on the run since 1977. His old residence, Haji Kasam Chawl, Lalbaug, had been demolished years ago, and he kept changing his whereabouts — moving across Santacruz, Goregaon, Mahim, Lalbaug, and Badlapur — making it difficult for the police to trace him.

Special Police Operation Leads to Arrest

Over the past six months, a special team from Colaba Police launched a renewed effort to track him down. Using data from the Election Commission portal, RTO records, and court databases, officers discovered that Kalekar had been living in Karanjani village, Dapoli, Ratnagiri district.

Acting under the guidance of senior officers, a police team visited Dapoli with the help of local police. On the night of October 13–14, Kalekar was found hiding in a house in Karanjani. Upon interrogation, he confessed to being involved in the 1977 crime case. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and re-arrested in the same case.

Background of the Crime

The accused had an affair with the victim when he was 22 years old. However, Accused by suspicion that his lover was involved with another man, the accused carried out the attack on her in 1977.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The accused was medically examined and produced before the 10th Sessions Court, Mumbai, for further legal proceedings. This operation Led By Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Mumbai Dr. Pravina Mundhe.

