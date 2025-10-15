Mumbai News: Delivery Boy Robbed Of ₹2.29 Crore Worth Of Jewellery At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Sewri | Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Mumbai: In a daring daylight robbery in Mumbai's Sewri area, two unidentified bike-borne assailants looted jewellery worth approximately Rs2.29 crore from a delivery boy at gunpoint. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality. The RAK Marg police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shamlabhai Hothibhai Rabari,31, a resident of Kalachowki, works as a delivery executive for Master Chain and Jewels, a jewellery manufacturing firm with its head office in Pydhonie and a factory in Kalachowki. The company is owned by Madan Kothari and his son Raj Kothari.

On October 11, Rabari and his colleagues had handed over 2,067.143 grams of gold jewellery to Quality Assay and Hallmark LLP, located on Acharya Donde Marg in Sewri (West), for hallmarking.

On October 13, at around 2:30 PM, after the hallmarking process was completed, Rabari and his co-worker Jagdish Kerabhai Aal collected the jewellery packed in a black bag and were en route to the company’s factory on a two-wheeler.

As they reached Zakaria Bunder Road, near the Sewri Court, two unidentified men on a dark-coloured motorcycle began following them. The duo bumped their bike into the delivery vehicle twice, forcing Rabari to stop.

At that moment, the pillion rider brandished a pistol and threatened them before snatching the black bag from Jagdish. The bag contained approximately 2,067 grams of hallmarked gold jewellery, valued at around Rs2.29 crore, as mentioned in the FIR.

Following the robbery, Rabari immediately informed the company’s owner, Raj Kothari, who then approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the RAK Marg police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act against two unidentified accused.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby routes to trace the suspects. The Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel investigation, an official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/