Mumbai News: Man Booked For Abetment To Suicide After Wife's Death In Mulund

Mumbai: The Mulund police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a 40-year-old man, Kawaljeet Singh Harisingh Dhillon, following the death of his 35-year-old wife, Amritpal Kaur Kawaljeet Singh Dhillon.

The accused, Kawaljeet Singh, has been charged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly driving his wife to suicide through physical and mental harassment, often while under the influence of alcohol, and an alleged extramarital affair.

As per the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Amritpal's mother, Paramjit Kaur Jaswinder Singh,60, a homemaker residing with her family in Punjabi Colony, Ulhasnagar, Thane. Amritpal married Kawaljeet Singh in 2013 and moved into his family home in Amarnagar, Mulund (West), Mumbai.

The initial years of marriage were reportedly peaceful, and the couple has an 11-year-old son, Jasrajsingh. However, things began to deteriorate when Kawaljeet, who worked as a private vehicle driver for a call centre, developed a severe addiction to alcohol around seven years ago.

He allegedly returned home late at night, frequently intoxicated, and began physically assaulting Amritpal. She had also informed her mother about his suspected extramarital affair and his alleged habit of frequently staying away from home, which reportedly added to Amritpal's distress

Frequent disputes ensued between the couple, with Amritpal often returning to her maternal home. On three to four such occasions, her in-laws Ranjit Kaur Dhillon,60, and Hira Singh Dhillon,63, intervened and brought her back to Mulund, hoping to reconcile the couple.

On the morning of October 12, around 5:00 AM, Paramjeet Kaur received a call from her son-in-law's family informing her that Amritpal Kaur had been taken to Agarwal Hospital and urging her to rush there.

Upon reaching the hospital, the family was informed that Amritpal had committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the early hours of the morning and had died.

The Mulund police have since registered a case based on Paramjeet Kaur's complaint and are investigating the matter.

