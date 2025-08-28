Maratha Quota Stir: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike To Begin At Azad Maidan; Heavy Police Deployment In Mumbai

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: The political as well as the law and order-enforcing agencies are apparently on their toes to witness Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil-led agitation on Friday in Mumbai.

Tight Security Measures by Mumbai Police

The activist, along with his thousands of supporters, is likely to bring the city to a halt, looking at the possibility of over 20,000 supporters gathering at the Azad Maidan, the venue of the agitation, where a 1500-strong battery of policemen has been deployed by Mumbai Police.

Jarange Patil, 43 and his supporters have announced to hold an indefinite hunger strike for reservations for the Maratha community at Azad Maidan. The city police, while giving permission for the agitation with eight conditions, have deployed over 1,500 personnel at Azad Maidan, where Maratha reservation activists have started to gather from Thursday itself.

The Mahayuti government led by Devendra Fadnavis has been trying its best to avoid any direct clash with the Maratha activists. While Fadnavis reiterated that the government has already decided 10 per cent reservation for the community in education and jobs, his cabinet colleague Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, chief of the Ministers’ committee on Maratha issues, expressed his willingness to hold talks with Jarange Patil.

Demand for OBC Status Triggers Clash of Interests

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be categorised as Kunbis – a sub caste of the community engaged in farming, which comes under the OBC. The demand, if accepted, will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. But the leaders from the OBC communities have been vehemently opposing the demand.

Meanwhile, Jarange Patil has expressed unhappiness over the conditions laid down by the police for allowing the protest agitation just for one day. If we are allowed to hold agitation for one day only, then the government should fulfil the demand for quota in one day, he has said. One day is not sufficient for the protest. We urge the government to withdraw all the conditions, Jarange Patil has said, adding, I would like to request the CM not to impose any conditions. I will not go back even if they fire bullets at me.

The activist started from his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday and reached Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune district on Thursday morning.

The Jarange Patil-led agitation took a political turn, inviting comments from the ruling as well as the Opposition parties. Minister Vikhe Patil has said that the Maratha quota issue will not be resolved if personal attacks are made against the CM. In the past, Jarange Patil and his supporters have made personal comments against the CM, terming the latter as anti-Maratha, being a Brahmin.

Government Reiterates 10% Quota Promise

The CM has, however, said that his government was committed to protecting the interests of both the Marathas and OBCs. We will not allow injustice to happen to the OBCs, and Marathas should know that it is my government that has worked for the community's welfare. The reservation granted to the Marathas by our government is still legally valid, he said, adding, the Marathas already have a 10 per cent quota, and still there is a demand for reservations.

Opposition Parties Put Pressure on CM Fadnavis

Speaking to media persons, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut demanded that CM Fadnavis should hold a dialogue with Jarange Patil. The government had held talks with Jarange before the Lok Sabha polls, he reminded.

The state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, by upholding Rajdharma, CM Devendra Fadnavis should honour the promises made to the community. With a huge majority in Maharashtra and the BJP in power at the Centre, they should go to Delhi and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, he has said.

Apart from the city police, one company each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) have been deployed at the protest venue and other key points in South Mumbai.

Conditions by the City Police

Senior inspector, in charge of the Azad Maidan police station, while granting permission for the agitation, has laid down some conditions such as –

. To stage peaceful protests at the ground on August 29 only, between 9 am to 6 pm. After that, all protesters will have to leave the site.

. After entering Mumbai, from Wadi Bunder Junction, only five vehicles of the main protesters can head to Azad Maidan, and the number of protesters there should not cross 5,000, it said.

. No morcha should be taken out towards Azad Maidan or from the venue.

. The agitators will not try to cook food, nor will they litter the place.

. Care will be taken to avoid hurting the sentiments of any community, nor any nuisance will be created in view of the ongoing Ganesh Festival.

Jarange Patil has asked his supporters to stage the protest agitation peacefully without creating any trouble for any community. No one will carry any weapon at the venue, and neither will any protester engage in any clashes with anybody, he has said.