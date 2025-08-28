 Manoj Jarange-Patil’s March Triggers High Alert In Mumbai; CRPF, 1,000 Cops Deployed At Azad Maidan
Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who set out from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district earlier this week to press for Maratha reservation, reached the base of Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Thursday morning. Mumbai Police and central forces have ramped up security across the city, enforcing strict restrictions on the scale and nature of the protest.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who set out from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district earlier this week to press for Maratha reservation, reached the base of Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Thursday morning with hundreds of supporters, continuing his march towards Mumbai, where he plans to launch a fresh hunger strike.

Security Ramped Up In Mumbai

Anticipating a massive turnout and possible unrest, Mumbai Police and central forces have ramped up security across the city, enforcing strict restrictions on the scale and nature of the protest. Mumbai Police will deploy around 1,000 personnel for security.

According to official orders, Jarange and his supporters have been allowed to hold their agitation at Azad Maidan on August 29, but only for one day and under stringent conditions. The demonstration has been permitted between 9 am and 6 pm, with a cap of 5,000 protestors. No marches, processions, or use of microphones and loudspeakers will be allowed.

Only five vehicles carrying key organisers can proceed to the protest site from Wadi Bunder Junction, while all other vehicles must be parked at designated locations outside. After 6 pm, the protestors will be required to vacate the ground.

The Bombay High Court had earlier ruled that no protest can be held without police approval. In response, Mumbai Police approved the protest with restrictions. Additional forces, such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been stationed at sensitive points across the city. Officials said these steps were necessary to avoid law and order issues, particularly since the agitation coincides with Ganeshotsav festivities, which already draw heavy crowds to public spaces.

Despite these restrictions, Jarange has rejected the limited permission, calling it unfair and insufficient for a movement of this scale. He has declared that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on August 29, stating that the Maratha community’s demand for inclusion in the OBC quota cannot be met with symbolic gestures or temporary assurances. The activist has accused the state government of stalling on the issue despite repeated promises, and he has urged his supporters to stand firm until a permanent solution is secured.

Govt Initiating Backchannel Talks

The state government, aware of the risks, has initiated backchannel talks and even convened a meeting with Jarange during his passage through Pune. However, his uncompromising stance has kept tensions high. With thousands of supporters expected in Mumbai and strict police curbs in place, authorities fear disruptions to traffic, public gatherings, and security arrangements. As Jarange’s march edges closer to the financial capital, Mumbai braces for a day of heightened tension that could test both the government’s resolve and the city’s ability to maintain order.

